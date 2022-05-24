Recently in the United States, the National Credit Union Administration (NCUA) warned of an increase in cyber attacks targeting credit unions. Credit unions are typically small non-profit institutions with very loyal customers, which makes them the perfect target for cybercriminals.
In most credit union scams, cybercriminals send fake emails that appear to be from your credit union. The phishing emails vary from signature requests to incoming payment notifications, but each email directs you to click a link for more information. The link leads to a fake login page for your credit union. If you try to log in on this page, your username and password will be sent to the cybercriminals. Once they have access to your account, they can make unauthorized charges, empty your account, or send and receive illegal wire transfers.
Follow the tips below to stay safe from similar scams:
Never click on a link in an email that you were not expecting.
Any time you receive a notification email, ask yourself questions such as: Did I sign up for email notifications? Have I received alerts like this in the past?
When you’re asked to log in to your credit union, navigate to the official website and log in. That way, you can ensure you’re logging in to the real site and not a phony look-a-like.