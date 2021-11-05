Sanford Health has announced that Todd Schaffer, M.D., vice president of clinic at Sanford Health in Bismarck, has taken over and begun his new role as president and CEO of the Bismarck region of Sanford Health.
Dr. Schaffer has been with the health system for nearly seven years, specializing in treating acute illnesses and injuries in Sanford’s walk-in clinics in Bismarck before assuming his administrative role in 2019.
The Carrington, North Dakota native earned his medical degree from the University of North Dakota School of Medicine and Health Sciences and a Doctor of Pharmacy degree from North Dakota State University. In addition to his work at Sanford Health, Dr. Schaffer serves as a Colonel and the State Surgeon for the North Dakota Army National Guard and graduated with distinction from the United States Army War College earlier this year, earning a master’s in strategic studies.
Schaffer replaces Michael LeBeau, M.D., who served as president of the Bismarck region for two and half years before earning a promotion to a system-wide leadership position with Sanford Health. Schaffer and LeBeau were recently in Williston to share updates on Sanford's plans for building a clinic and hospital in Williston Square. LeBeau said he was excited to pass the reigns to Schaffer, who will continue to work with the City of Williston on Sanford's development.
"We feel honored to be included in the trajectory of what the City of Williston is planning to do," Schaffer said at the Oct 27 meeting. “When we look at this, this isn’t just a three year plan or a five year plan, this allows us the commitment to be a partner in this community for decades to come. This is our 100-year plan, as we say. We’re going to be here, and we’re going to be here to stay.”
Mubashir Badar, M.D., has been selected to succeed Dr. Schaffer as vice president of clinic for the Bismarck region. Starting the first week of December, Dr. Badar will lead the region’s physicians and advanced practice providers. Since joining the Sanford Family in 2013, Dr. Badar has served many physician leadership roles including chair of the region’s Physician Executive Council.
At the start of the pandemic, Dr. Badar was one of the first volunteers to treat COVID-19 patients in the Bismarck Medical Center. Because of his leadership and value of teamwork, Dr. Badar was awarded the Sanford Health 2020 Physician of the Year award.
“My goal has always been to provide patients the best care possible in their greatest time of need,” said Dr. Badar. “I hope to continue Dr. Schaffer’s vision to keep the safety of our patients and Sanford Family our first priority.”
Dr. LeBeau, who has served as the Bismarck region president since 2019, has accepted a new role as system vice president, chief administrative officer for the health services division of Sanford Health, which includes health care operations in Bismarck, Fargo, Sioux Falls and Bemidji.
The Sanford Bismarck region provides health care to central and western North Dakota, eastern Montana and northern South Dakota. It includes 21 clinics in Bismarck, Mandan, Minot, Dickinson and Watford City, as well as a Level II trauma center located in Bismarck.