The season of giving is upon us, and the Salvation Army is starting up its Red Kettle campaign across Williston to raise money for those in need.
Set up inside the Cashwise entryway, Mayor Howard Klug kicked the campaign off by making the first donation to the iconic Red Kettle. Klug said the partnership between the city of Williston and the Salvation Army is an integral part of what makes a community like Williston great, especially during the holidays.
"At this time of year, for the people that most need it in Williston, it's a great thing that the Salvation Army puts this together," Klug told the Williston Herald. "Through their and other people's efforts, this program helps quite a few people in the city of Williston that really need it. A lot of people in Williston are doing well and they want to be generous with not only their money, but their time by helping with the bell ringing. Getting these two organizations together, the Salvation Army and the city of Williston, it just seems to help everybody this time of year."
Salvation Army Lt. Rachel Irvine explained that the campaign is the organization's main fundraiser for the year, with the money helping a number of programs within the Salvation Army, such as the food pantry, clothing vouchers, providing Thanksgiving dinner, and much, much more.
"This is what funds all year long," Irvine said. "So it's really important that we do as well as we can this time of year. All the money raised here stays here, we don't send it anywhere else. It's to serve the people here in Williams County, it doesn't go anywhere overseas or into any other areas. It's for this community."
This year, the campaign's goal is $70,000, and bellringers will be collecting money through Dec. 24. Bellringers and kettles will be located all over town, at places such as Cashwise, Albertsons and Walmart, as well as "counter kettles," which will be inside around 30 various businesses in the city.
Getting into the "modern age" of giving, the Salvation Army has added a new feature for the campaign, allowing people to donate digitally, via Apple Pay or Google Pay. Signs located at the kettle feature a QR code and bump chip, which can be used to make a donation. Both outdoor kettles and counter kettles feature the new option, making it easier for those who don't carry cash, but still wish to give.
Anyone wishing to volunteer to be a bellringer can do so online at www.registertoring.com, calling 701-572-2921 or stop by the office at 15 Main Street.