The Theodore Roosevelt Presidential Library Foundation held its summer board meeting Aug. 9-10 in Medora, future home of the Theodore Roosevelt Presidential Library.
The theme of the gathering was “Partnerships, Priorities, and Plans” and the T.R. Library board held a community gathering at the Cowboy Hall of Fame, inviting all residents of Billings County to participate, and hear from Governor Doug Burgum and Michelle Delk, partner and architect at Snøhetta, the Norwegian and U.S. firm commissioned to design the library alongside JLG.
Bill Panos, director of the North Dakota Department of Transportation, was on hand to make a presentation on the infrastructure needs of Billings County, including access for fire, police, and emergency services. Andrea Travnicek, recently appointed director of North Dakota Department of Water Resources and formerly the director of North Dakota Parks and Recreation, discussed the drought and the connections between the T.R. Library and state’s many natural resources. Sara Otte-Coleman, director of North Dakota Tourism and Marketing, presented on the forecast and five year plan for tourism leading to the grand opening of the nation’s 14th presidential library.
“The Theodore Roosevelt Presidential Library is a catalyst for investment in western North Dakota,” Gov. Doug Burgum said. “This historic project will bring resources from water to roads to Medora, Billings County, and the surrounding community.”