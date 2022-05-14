Purchase Access

After 4 p.m. CT, Saturday, 5/14, Williams County and Township gravel and chip seal roads will return to the 20,000 lbs (GVW) restriction.

Effective from noon to until 4 p.m. CT, Saturday, 5/14, Williams County and Township gravel and chip seal roads were restricted to 6 ton axle weight - 80,000 lbs (GVW).

Champion and Brooklyn Townships will remain at 20,000 lbs (GVW) until further notice. 

Roads will continue to be evaluated throughout today and tomorrow.



