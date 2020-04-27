Effective immediately, Blacktail Township has closed two sections of road: 143rd Ave NW From 69th St NW north to 71st St NW (2 miles) and 70th St NW from 142nd Ave NW west to 143rd Ave NW (1.5 miles). These roads will be closed until further notice.
Springbrook township announced a weight restriction. 124th Ave NW is restricted to "By Legal Weight 105, 500 lbs GVW" from CO 6 (58th St NW) south 2 miles. Per Springbrook Township, nothing that weighs over the 105, 500 lbs GVW will be allowed to travel this road until further notice.