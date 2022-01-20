Law enforcement officials in Sidney Montana shared in a press conference that volunteers searching for Katelynn Berry have found human remains in an area near her home.
Sidney Police Chief Mark Kraft shared the following statement:
"This morning at approximately 9:20 a.m., one of our volunteer search teams, searching within one of our predefined search areas, discovered what appear to be human remains. The Richland County Sheriff's Office, members of the Montana Division of Criminal Investigation and other area law enforcement assets have secured the area and are actively processing and documenting the scene. At this time, no identification of those remains have been made, however further search efforts have been suspended at this time. A post-mortem examination will be scheduled and conducted by the Montana Medical Examiner's office in Billings, Montana within the next few days. It is our hope that positive identification can be made at that time. On behalf of the Richland County Sheriff's Office and the Sidney Police Department, I would like to express our sincerest gratitude and respect to our civilian volunteers and our area law enforcement partners for their overwhelming support during this effort."
Berry has been missing since Dec. 21, cell phone records show no activity after that date. Berry's cell phone, jacket and purse were found inside her residence, with no apparent signs of forced entry.