The region’s new Vision Zero coordinator was among virtual guests at the Williams County Board of Commissioner’s meeting.
His name is Kyle Patterson, and he is one of four coordinators statewide, who will be tasked with conducting educational outreach on the state’s mission of reducing traffic fatalities to zero.
Patterson is based in Ward county, and his section, in addition to Williams County, Rugby, Watford City, and as far south as Killdeer.
“(It is) a 16-county territory where I will be focusing on a lot of outreach, which, education-wise, I plan on getting into many of the schools hopefully this upcoming fall,” he said. “Kind of the main goal is to do one of our programs that we have, Impact Teen Drivers for Education.”
Patterson said many of the fatal crashes that occur in North Dakota were preventable. He hopes to provide an educational resource for safe driving practices, including seatbelt usage, wintertime driving, motorcycle safety lane departures, young and older driver safety, and other topics.
“I’ll also be working with many local businesses in my 16-county region to try to come up with events to do this Vision Zero outreach,” he added.
Patterson said he can also send specific stats for Williams County on rural and urban intersections from DOT data.
Commissioners also:
• Approved $10,000 from Cow Creek Township funding for the Cow Creek Cemetery, to remove a dilapidated church that has become a safety hazard and install a new sign. Removal of the building will cost at least $3,000. Cow Creek has $589,000 on hand, according to figures provided by County Auditor Beth Innis.
• Approved a waiver for township signatures on paperwork for routine requirements that have been satisfied for two projects. The Township board had refused to approve the new plats.
• Advised the public that approximately 40 acres next to Alkali Lake is being sold to the U.S. Wildlife Service.
• Approved an approximate $4,000 increase in fee for the weather modification program to a total of $139,720. The increase comes as Ward County has dropped out of the program. The remaining counties are making up the difference with a slightly higher payment.
• Denied an abatement for Hillcrest Apartments in Tioga, which had requested a reduction in value from 1.532 million to 1.001 million. Williams County Assessor Darcy Anderson said the 2020 assessments were all based on the 2019 market. Changes due to the pandemic won’t be reflected for any businesses until the 2021 assessment. Tioga has also denied the request.
• Advised the public that equalization notices have begun to go out for this year. These notices will be spread out a little more this time, instead of all being sent out all at once.
• Opened a number of annual bids for gravel crushing and hauling, as well as equipment such as tires, metal pipes, and hourly rates for equipment like graders, dump trucks, and so on. All the bids were approved on an as needed, if needed basis for emergency situations.
• Approved a project that will index documents for the Recorder’s office, making searches more efficient and less labor intensive.
• Approved a letter to go out to Townships to explain the purpose and process for the Special Assessment Commission.
• Approved seeking replacements for three, known vacancies that are coming up, one for facilities director, another for surveyor and the last for an attorney.