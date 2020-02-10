Making friends as an adult can be hard sometimes, so the Williston Community Library is taking a page out of the dating playbook with an event designed to help meet new people and make lasting connections.
It’s called Speed Friending, and as the name suggests, it’s the same idea as Speed Dating, where singles spend a minute or two trying to get to know each other and make a love connection, before moving on and talking to someone else. Inspired by another library that was hosting a similar event, Library Director Andrea Placher decided to give a shot here in Williston.
“This is a really cool idea,” Placher told the Williston Herald. “Especially in Williston, because people are coming from all over the place. They’re leaving hometowns that they’ve maybe never left before, leaving friends and family behind and sometimes it can be a bit of a lonely place here.”
The event is for those 18 and older who may be new to the area or just simply looking for people with similar interests. Placher said she has seen many friendships develop from people meeting at the library, and with such a focus on kids programs, the library wanted to try and create more adult-friendly events to give people a chance to get to in to the library and hopefully get to know each other.
The event has room for 32 people, and it will work much like typical Speed Dating. Participants will spend two minutes getting to know each other before rotating and meeting a new potential friend. And for those who may be concerned about uncomfortable silences, Placher says not to worry, each table with come equipped with some ice-breaker questions to help get the conversation going.
Placher said the library is an ideal location for such an event, as many people may prefer the quiet, secure setting of a library over the noise and crowd of a bar or coffee shop. The hope, she added, is that if the event goes well for adults, that a Speed Friending event for teens could be added, as well. If all goes well, she said, she would like hold both adult and young adult Speed Friending a few times a year.
“It’s just a different atmosphere than maybe what somebody is used to to go out and make friends.” Placher said. “It’s low pressure and there’s no expectations. It’s just come by, say hello, and you never know, you may walk away with a new friend.”
As space is limited, Placher said pre-registration is recommended. Speed Friending is Thursday, Feb. 13 from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Williston Community Library. Call 701-774-8805 to register. The library is located at 1302 Davidson Drive.