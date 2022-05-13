The colossal rain has not been a drought buster despite the amount of water pooling across large swaths of land in the region.
The National Weather Services out of Bismarck, North Dakota and Glasgow, Montana, both expressed appreciation to local weather watchers on the ground for sharing their own personal data about recent snow and rain storms. They are a vital part of the National Weather Service's reporting system.
Williston has had a total of 2.94 inches of rain over the past 24 hours, according to Megan Jones from the National Weather Service in Bismarck North Dakota.
“A local weather observer reported on the National Weather Service Facebook page, rainfall of 3.18 inches in the past 24 hours in Williston from when the rains began last Thursday into early Friday morning," Jones said. “We are always looking for rainfall reports from those in specific areas."
Sidney, Montana, meanwhile, had 2.6 inches of rainfall as of 5 a.m. Friday morning, Brandon Biegelbach from the National Weather Service in Glasgow said. The total is based on what a local weather observer in Sidney recorded.
Year-to-date rainfall for Williston is 8.03 inches and for Sidney, significantly lower at 3.64 inches.
When asked if this round of moisture is a drought breaker, both meteorologists were hesitant.
“A drought breaker is hard to quantify but from a meteorological standpoint it helps,” Jones said.
Similarly Biegelbach, said it will help but ...
“To say it’s going to break the drought as it’s been in such a bad way — it will help but not bust it yet," he said.
Brandon Roth, Emergency Manager of Richland County, reported that there have not been any negative impacts as of yet from all the rainfall.
“Some county roads (got) roughed up, and (there's) slight water standing in roadways and fields, but no flooding impacts yet," he said in an email to the Sidney Herald. "On a positive note, the rains have significantly lowered our fire danger and will hold it there for a time. As we are still in a drought, the rain is significantly helping out with that. I have seen measurements of 2.5 to 3.5+ inches of rain throughout the County which will help pull us out of the drought conditions.”
High wind has been another obstacle this past week. The Highway Patrol reminds the public of the adverse effects of high wind when traveling. Specific vehicles are restricted under North Dakota law when wind, rain or other conditions may cause the vehicle or attachment to swerve, whip, sway, or fail to follow in the path of the towing vehicle such as long-load type and permitted over dimensional vehicles.
Hydroplaning is also a vital risk factor when large amounts of water sit on roadways. Hydroplaning occurs as a result of reduced friction, causing vehicles to slide uncontrollably on the wet surface of a road. Reduced speeds are of utmost importance with both hydroplaning and wind.
Temperature for the upcoming week should be pretty mild for mid-May, both meteorologists suggested, around the 60’s and 70’s mark.
“The pattern is warmer and drier for the early part of next week and then coming back down next weekend. Not as potent as this system. Another quarter of rain should come and possibly afternoon thunderstorms. A steady system and weekend event of showers starting Wednesday through the weekend,” Bigelbach said.