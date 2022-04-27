For over nearly 40 years, through the pages of the Williston Herald, we have had the pleasure to update you on the success of former Coyote athletes.
It has been a while since last we told you about the Qvale brothers, Brian and his younger brother Brent.
Both players had stellar high school careers at Williston High School before taking different paths on the collegiate and professional level.
Brian opted to go to the University of Montana and was a standout basketball player for four seasons before taking his talent in many directions around the globe, playing professional hoops in a variety of venues.
On the other hand, Brent opted for football at the University of Nebraska before going on to compete in the National Football League for three different teams to date.
While sometimes hard to do, we managed to hook up with these busy individuals, with one in Japan and the other in Nebraska, for an update.
BRIAN IN JAPAN
We managed to connect with Brian late Thursday as he was heading to the airport as his team is closing out regular season play.
“We are currently 39-7 and in first place and we have secured first place for the playoffs that start in May,” said Brian.
He continued, “we have four regular season games left. Right now we are flying to Kumamoto for two games and then Yamagata next weekend for our final two games of the regular season.”
Brian explained, “normally we would play 60 regular season games but we will only make it to 50 games this year because of so many Covid cancelations.”
The playoffs start in May and they are each best of three series.
“We play Friday, Saturday, Sunday all back-to-back each weekend. Hopefully we can win the first two games and not need to play three games each weekend,” said Brian.
Before returning to his home and family in Missoula, Montana, Brian is looking forward to wrapping up the season in grand style.
“I’m hoping to win another championship this season,” concluded Brian.
BRENT SEEKS TEAM
While still recovering from a shoulder injury he suffered in camp with the Tennessee Titans of the NFL early last season, Brent is back home with his family in Nebraska staying very busy.
“We moved into a new home in Lincoln, Nebraska,” said Brent.
“We are getting that all set up before the fall when we plan to be leaving for a team. I am still rehabbing my shoulder making sure it’s 100 percent ready for next season. I am in talks with a few teams, so the call could happen any day from now into the season.”
Brent and his wife Melisa became parents throughout all of the activity.
“My daughter Chandler recently turned two and has all the energy you can imagine,” said Brent.
Along with everything else Brent tells us, “we are continuing to grow our property rental and management business so that has been a big chunk of our time during this off season training portion as well.”
So you can see, both Brian and Brent have carved out successful careers and the future looks bright for these former Coyote standouts.
They are the sons of Carol and Sanford Qvale, who have since opted to make a move to Missoula, Montana to be closer to family.
APRIL SHOWERS ?
It has been said, April showers tend to bring on May flowers.
That being said, nobody mentioned anything about all the white stuff.
Yes, we know it melts, but that’s not the way it’s supposed to work.
Time has come for Mother Nature to ease up and call a truce.
Enough is enough!
While one wave of snow disappears, it seems like another is waiting to make a another dump.
We encourage all to be safe during this time of extended winter and don’t take any unnecessary chances.
This includes keeping your vehicle prepared for what lies ahead.
BACK TO NORMAL
If there is such a thing, it sure will be nice to get back to normal.
That means getting schedules back on track so high school and college teams can complete spring schedules and move on with year-end play.
At the same time there are a lot of folks who just want to get outdoors and enjoy golf, tennis and whatever the outdoors offers.
Eventually the sun will shine and folks will be complaining about how hot it is.
That’s just the way it is and one thing is certain, we have to deal with whatever is dished out.
The best is to get out and enjoy.
MONTH OF MAY
Speaking of the month of May this is the time of year that spring really gets going.
If you haven’t given it a try the state paddle fishing season opens on May 1 and you just might want to give it a try.
Fishing might not be the right word as this sport involves snagging the huge fish that can be found at the Confluence of the Yellowstone and Missouri rivers.
Tags are required and you do need special gear to make this happen.
We also remind you the annual Band Day Festival in Williston is set for May 7.
This fun-filled event takes to the streets of Williston and is followed with a full day of activities.
Word has it this parade will be streamed live on Facebook, allowing many others to take in the festivities.
Band Day is a long standing event that lives on in our community.
SHARING INFO
Should you have details to share on the success of area residents, whether it be on the athletic or academic fields, let us know.
Community events are also a favorite we love to share with readers.
The only way to pass along your info is to get it to our desk.
We have long told folks, we’re no mind reader and it’s hard to make things up.
Just put your info together and shoot us an email and we will make every effort to highlight your information.
Thomas A. Kvamme is a former resident and long time sports editor and columnist for the Herald. He can be reached at scopend@yahoo.com.