Former Williston Coyote basketball standout Brian Qvale just wrapped up his 11th professional season, coming back home with a championship in hand.
Brian was in Nagoya, Japan this year on the Nagoya Fighting Eagles team.
"We finished the regular season this year with a record of 42-8," said Brian, as he discussed another successful season.
He told us they played the first round of the playoffs against the No. 8 seed Koshigaya Alphas and defeated them in two games, to advance.
In the semi-finals the Fighting Eagles were up against the Kumamoto Volters. Brian and his teammates took care of business by also winning in two games.
Brian went on to say, "in the finals we played Sendai and we won game one, lost game two, then won game three by almost 30 points."
It should be noted that since the Fighting Eagles were the number one-seeded team, they had the privilege of playing all games on their home court.
"It feels great to be back-to-back champions, and now I’m home enjoying time with my family," added Brian.
Game hoop notes
You should also know Brian's team moved up this season from the B2 League to the top B1 League.
Brian is unsure of what lies ahead for his 12th season of professional basketball. "I am unsure of what options will be best for season 12 yet," said Brian.
Here is a full list of every game from the season: You can also see the last two seasons on here: ブライアン・クウェリ | ファイティングイーグルス名古屋.
"Yes Covid is still a big issue in Japan," said Brian. "We had four Covid stops during the year and had a total of 10 canceled games. Japan is still locked down and not letting in tourists, so it was difficult for my family to come. We had to get them a family work visa and that process was really difficult," said Brian.
Brian makes his off-season home, with his family in Montana.
When we learn more on his decision on season 12 we will pass it your way.
Brent camp here
Meanwhile, younger brother Brent Qvale, also a former standout Coyote is in a holding pattern as he awaits his fate for the upcoming National Football League (NFL) season.
After stints with the New York Jets and the Houston Texans, last season Brent was injured early on with play for the Tennessee Titans.
The offensive lineman now is finishing rehab on an injured shoulder suffered in Titans camp and is looking forward to a new team.
Brent tells us nothing has changed as, "the spring OTA session has two weeks left, then a six-week break before training camp. Things will ramp up for me at the end of July."
Football camps
On top of that, Brent found himself back home in Williston for his annual football camp.
"Yes, I’ll be in Williston for my camp this year, looking forward to another good OL/DL camp. We have six colleges represented at the camp, so we're hoping to get the campers a lot of looks and opportunities to play in college."
The youth camp provided a great time for kids to come learn some football fundamentals and enjoy getting to run around, throw, catch, and tackle dummies, according to Brent.
The camps were slated to be held earlier this week (June 9-10), at Legendary Field.
Brent and his family now make their home in Nebraska and we will pass along his NFL status once we learn of his signing with an NFL squad.
Medora to open
With spring finally making its way to the Williston Basin, folks are out enjoying what the great outdoors has to offer.
After being cooped up for a long winter, it's time to bust out and have some fun.
One of those things you can do is venture approximately two hours south of Williston to the great little town of Medora.
There you will find the famed Medora Musical that runs from June 8 to September 10 on the huge Burning Hills stage located in the North Dakota Badlands.
The way it looks, the performers will get Monday off once again.
It's best to plan ahead and call 1-800-MEDORA1 or visit http://www.medora.com to learn more.
New co-hosts set
For nearly 40 years we have told you about family activities in Medora.
You should plan now for another exciting time as the good folks at the Theodore Roosevelt Medora Foundation (TRMF) continue to make updates.
It's best you make the trip to visit Medora and find out for yourselves.
Annie Freres, considered to be a fan favorite, returns to co-host the Medora Musical for her third season coming to the stage from Memphis, Tennessee.
We can tell you Tim Drake is the new co-host for the event and he hails from Mayville, Wisconsin.
Plans call for him to perform alongside "Calamity" Annie as "Dusty" Drake.
This is his first venture in the musical; however, he is no stranger to Medora, having performed in Ring of Fire at the Old Town Hall Theater this past fall.
A notable absence this season will be that of long-time host and performer Chet Wollan.
His father Curt Wollan returns as director for yet another season.
We should also tell you Jeanna Zenz is back for her third year as a Burning Hills Singer.
This talented performer is originally from Watford City, North Dakota.
Gibson to speak
Here's some exciting news from the 2022 Babe Ruth World Series Committee.
The group has announced securing former major league standout Kirk Gibson to be the featured guest speaker at The Well on the campus of Williston State College.
This will take place on August 12 in conjunction with the upcoming 14-year-old Babe Ruth World Series set for Aafedt Stadium from August 13-20 in Williston.
Gibson's career covered 17 years with four Major League Baseball teams.
He was a member of two World Series championship teams over his long career.
You can bet he will have a lot of big league memories to share with the young players and those in attendance.
For info on the "Banquet of Champions" you should hook up with Larry Grondahl at (701) 770-7897 or the Williston Parks & Recreation office at (701) 774-9773.
You should also know advance tickets are now on sale and you should also contact the recreation number listed above.
Folks in Williston have hosted several of these high-level tournaments, and this should be another dandy.
Thomas A. Kvamme is a former resident and longtime sports editor and columnist for the Herald. He can be reached at scopend@yahoo.com.