Williston is just a week away from the opening of its new airport, and the public is invited to see the facility for itself before the grand opening.
The $265 million facility is nearly ready for its first passengers to step into the terminal, but before that happens, the city is giving the public the opportunity to take a behind-the-scenes look at what makes the airport tick. Once the airport begins operations, the public won't get another chance to see the inner workings quite like this again.
The excitement begins on Friday, Oct. 4 with the official ribbon cutting for the airport at 2 p.m. The ribbon cutting will feature dignitaries and VIP guests to share in the historic event.
On Saturday, Oct. 5 beginning at 10 a.m., the public is welcome for the Community Grand Opening. From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., the public is invited to tour the facility, such as the commercial terminal building, runway and taxiways, as well as getting an in-depth tour of how the airport operates.
At 11 a.m., the Runway Run will take place, a 5k fun run that allows participants to run along the airport's runway. Throughout the day, there will be free hotdogs, hamburgers, chips and beverages, and free t-shirts while supplies last. The day will feature events for all ages, including inflatables, face painting and a paper airplane toss.
The Williston Basin International Airport is set to begin operations on Thursday, Oct. 10.