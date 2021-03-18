AARP and Montana Dakota Utilities have been encouraged to sit down again with the Public Service Commission’s Advocacy staff to see if they can hammer out an arrangement that all three parties will agree to, after a two-day hearing into a rate case that seeks a collective increase of $6.886 million.
While that is a decrease from the interim rates, which went into effect Jan. 1, a settlement agreement shifts the bulk of that increased cost to the residential category. That will result in an increase to residential customer bills to $25.91 for the fixed fee.
AARP objected to both shifting the cost allocation to residential customers and putting it in the form of a fixed fee. That has a disproportionate effect on low and fixed-income families, whose sole means of managing cost increases is to further adjust their temperature dials.
“It feels like there’s some room for movement to look at the interim rates allocation, maybe tweaking the interim rates allocation so you soften some of the negative impacts on some of the customer groups,” Commissioner Julie Fedorchak told the parties. “It would be, I think, very positive if we could get an agreement with everybody on board, and I feel like there’s room for, there’s some willingness to move and compromise a bit.”
Fedorchak also suggested that the parties discuss ways they can reach low-income consumers to improve use of LIHEAP or provide resources for weatherization to support that group.
Paul Sanderson, representing MDU, said the negotiations had been fruitful and the company would be willing to try again to see if they can resolve the issues AARP had with the settlement.
However, he added the company and AARP have a fundamental difference when it comes to the fairness of a fixed rate fee for the delivery system.
AARP’s experts testified that larger demand customers are a bigger driver of additional needs for infrastructure, and that it is not fair to put all the charge for delivery into a fixed fee. Some should come about through volumetric fees, which better reflect demand-driven costs on the system.
Otherwise, the lower income households, which can least afford increased fees, are subsidizing needs that are more driven by larger demand consumers. The more those fees get driven into a fixed rate, the less anyone can do to mitigate increases by adjusting their temperature dial. And they are the group least able to afford it and most in need of ways to mitigate such increases.
MDU experts, on the other hand, testified that the rate cost study is accurately determining the fair share for each customer class, and that their model will encourage more conservation.
“What we have seen in the past few years is, you know, I believe the testimony was that the average user has gone from 92 decatherms down to 88, and we believe these are all part of that, but more importantly we just believe it’s the most fundamental and fair way to collect these charges,” Sanderson said.
In addition, Sanderson said the company has already established in cases prior to this one that residential customers haven’t been paying their fair share of the delivery cost to provide the service.
“The company is, you know, and the staff’s settlement proposal, is an attempt to get closer to that,” Sanderson said. “It still doesn’t get to parity, but it’s a step that both I think advocacy staff and the company felt is a step in the right direction in this case.”
Sanderson added the company has already made many concessions to get to the settlement agreement, dropping its allowed return from 10.2 to 9.3, and that they would ask, if AARP and the company can’t reach an agreement that the PSC approve the settlement agreement as is.
Coffman said the issue of costs getting stuffed into fixed fees is an issue that a large percentage of AARP’s members care about, and is not just some “ivory tower” issue or philosophical difference. It simply reflects a desire by customers to have more, not less, control over their bills by their behavior.
“What we’re really hoping for is some moderation of the shift on residential customers in this case,” Coffman said. “And what I heard today from all the parties is there is a reasonable range here that we can look to.”
Barring a settlement agreement, however, Coffman said they would ask is that the PSC stick with the interim rates, rather than disrupt anyone’s rates from what they are already paying during the pandemic.