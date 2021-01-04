The Missouri-Yellowstone Confluence Interpretive Center invites the public to take part in these upcoming events happening at the site.
Jan. 15 to 16 Confluence Sewing and Quilting, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
All experience levels invited and instruction provided. Make sure to bring your own lunch.
Jan. 21 Confluence History Book Club, 7 p.m.
Join history buffs in discussing this month's book. Free refreshments.
All events are free and open to the public. All times are Central time. Masks are required. Visitors are asked to follow state and local mandates and the CDC's recommendations on social distancing and personal hygiene.
For more information, contact Debbie Crossland or Joe Garcia at 701-572-9034. The Missouri-Yellowstone Confluence Interpretive Center is part of Fort Buford State Historic Site managed by the State Historical Society of North Dakota. The Interpretive Center is open for appointments, but Fort Buford is closed.
For more information about additional upcoming programs of the State Historical Society of North Dakota, go to history.nd.gov/events.