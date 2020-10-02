President Donald Trump has OK'd a disaster declaration after severe summer storms caused millions in damage.
The storm caused flash flooding in several counties and resulted in more than $5 million in damage to roads and other infrastructure. The declaration covers six counties: Benson, Grand Forks, McKenzie, Mountrail, Nelson and Wells. The June 29-July 1 storm destroyed infrastructure and damaged homes with high winds, hail and 4 to 8 inches of rain in some areas. Many of the counties were also pummeled by previous disasters that produced catastrophic flooding during the last two years.
The presidential declaration unlocks public assistance through the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) to help cities, counties and townships pay for the costs of repairing roads and other infrastructure. Preliminary assessments indicate damage to local infrastructure systems exceeded $2.25 million, and damage to the state’s Federal Aid System highways totaled nearly $2.9 million.
Today’s declaration also makes all areas of the state eligible for the Hazard Mitigation Grant Program to help communities pay for projects that increase resiliency and reduce costs in the long run.