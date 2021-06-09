The entire town of Fairview was without power Wednesday morning, June 9, according to the Montana Dakota Utilities website.
There are more than 530 homes without power in the town, according to the MDU site. The estimated restoration time was three hours and 30 minutes, but it isn't clear from when.
More than 150 homes in Sidney were also without power. The two areas affected were between Second Street Northeast and Seventh Avenue Northeast and between 14th Street Southeast and Second Avenue Southeast. The estimated restoration time was 10 hours, but again, it wasn't clear when the time was posted.