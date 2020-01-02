North Dakota’s estimated population has set a new record, and its fertility rates, while on a decline, are still second in the nation, according to the latest estimates out from the U.S. Census Bureau.
Williams County, for two years running, has had the fastest growing population percentage in America. While county data wasn’t part of the report this time, that’s a trend the state’s Census Office Manager Kevin Iverson told the Williston Herald he expects to see continue the next time county-level data is reported.
“Knowing how it was all put together, I can see the overall pattern that happened the past several years across the state,” he said. “In the governor’s eight planning regions, you find all four western planning regions have kind of split the growth in that area.”
Growth on the eastern side of the state, meanwhile, has mainly centered around Fargo and its suburbs.
“When we get the final numbers by county, that is what we are going to see is continued growth in the West across the board,” Iverson said. “Williston and McKenzie County I suspect will continue to be a hot spot when the new data comes out.”
Williams County’s IT Department has meanwhile looked at GIS information that suggests the county’s population is significantly higher than has been estimated.
Estimates so far put Williams County population at around 35,000. However, the county’s GIS Department has collated all the addresses for the county and, multiplying that by the average number in a residence, that puts the population at more like 47,500.
Iverson said it wouldn’t surprise him if the Census Bureau’s present numbers turn out to be underestimates.
Fertility rates, meanwhile, have been declining in states across the nation, and that’s true in North Dakota as well. Despite that, however, the state has the second highest birth rate.
An influx of Millennials of child-bearing age who are taking jobs in the oilfield and other sectors has helped moderate the state’s downward trend, Iverson suggested.
Births in North Dakota were 10,630 in 2018, which was down from 2017 births of 10,738. The peak was in 2016 at 11,364. In Williston, CHI Alexius reported 956 births.
Iverson added that the latest population estimate, with its larger differential, is an indicator that it’s time for a new Census.
“Revisions to past estimates tend to grow larger toward the end of the decade as the bureau is now working with old data,” he said. “These estimates are a kind of barometer right now of what’s happening, but the Census itself is far more important. It’s critical that we get everyone counted.”
Each person who is missed by the 2020 census will cost the state about $19,000 in missing federal funds over a 10-year period.
Individuals who may consider their “home” to be in another state would still be counted in North Dakota if they sleep more than half their nights in a given year here. Where you’re counted for the Census doesn’t dictate where you must get things like drivers licenses and hunting licenses.
Gov. Doug Burgum has appointed a task force whose sole aim is to educate the public on finer points like that. The 2020 Complete Count Task Force is being led by co-chairs Louise Dardis and Linda Svihovec.
“We are excited to see that a record number of people are experiencing North Dakota’s exceptional quality of life. Our population growth reflects the abundant opportunities in North Dakota and the strong potential for future economic expansion,” Burgum said. “Ensuring that we have a complete count for Census 2020 is vital to our focused efforts to create healthy, vibrant communities that will attract and retain a 21st century workforce to fill the thousands of open jobs in our state.”
Despite the new population record and the rapid population growth experienced by the state, North Dakota still ranks as the 47th most populous state, just ahead of Alaska and still behind South Dakota.