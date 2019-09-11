WATFORD CITY — Chief Shawn Doble of the Watford City Police Department is asking for the public’s help to identify the culprit in a hit-and-run involving a child.
On Sunday, Sept. 8, at approximately 7:20 p.m., police received a report of a hit-and-run. Officers met with an 8-year-old boy and his mother. They told law enforcement the child had been riding his bike when an older, white Ford Ranger that was traveling west struck the child. Witnesses told officers that the driver looked back and saw that the child had been hit before continuing on.
While the condition of the injured child is unknown, McKenzie County Ambulance Services evaluated the boy at the scene and took him to the hospital for his injuries.
“We know someone out there has information on this, and we ask them to come forward,” Sgt. Jeffrey Jensen, school resource officer, said.
If you have any information on this crash, please contact police by calling 701-444-2400 or by using the city’s tip line by texting “WCPD” to “Tip411.” The police force reminds those with information that they may remain anonymous.