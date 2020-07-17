The Williston City Commission, acting as the Board of Adjustments, upheld a decision to grant a Special Use Permit to create a new childcare facility within Williston.
Before the Tuesday, July 14 meeting of the City Commission, commissioners met as the Board of Adjustment to hear an appeal to the May 18, 2020 Planning and Zoning Commission decision to grant a Special Use Permit for As I Do I Learn daycare to create a 30-child Childcare Facility, to be located at 1106 13th Avenue West. Diane Miller, owner of As I Do I Learn, currently runs a childcare facility next door, and would be opening this facility in addition.
Rachel Laqua, principal planner for the City of Williston, stated that the Planning and Zoning Department had received an letter of appeal to the department's decision on July 16, 2020.
"It states that the SPU will adversely affect the public interest and notes concerns regarding traffic, parking, neighborhood compatibility and property values," Laqua explained to the commission.
The appeal letter, signed by the residents along 13th avenue west, states:
"We oppose Diane Miller from running a mega business on our quiet, residential street, with the increased traffic, pollution and noise. Although many of the residents of 13th Avenue West support daycares, the addition of a second daycare next door to the current daycare creates the major concern. The Planning and Zoning Committee would like the neighbors of 13th Avenue West to absorb the As I Do I Learn daycare and the loss of property values that goes with it."
The letter addressed the resident's concerns about the increased amount of traffic an additional daycare would create, as well as parking within the neighborhood. The letter also states that residents believe the Planning and Zoning Commisson were in error in approving the SPU. In addition to the letter of appeal, Laqua presented the commission with letters of support for Miller asking that the Planning and Zoning decision be upheld. Lisa Six, an attorney with Crowley Fleck PLLP, spoke on behalf of Miller, and included a letter of support with 89 signatures from community members.
"The purpose here today is to decide the appeal from the decision of the Planning and Zoning commission, not the Planning and Zoning Department, the commission," Six said. "It is your duty to decide whether this alleged error actually occurred."
Six stated the the areas of concern regarding parking, loading areas, refuse areas and utilities were discussed by the commission.
"Admittedly, the concerns of the neighborhood are legitimate and Ms. Diane Miller has respectfully treated them as such," she said. "She has worked to address each of their concerns and tried to stay within their demands."
Laqua added that The Special Use Permit (SPU) request was granted with a 5 to 2 vote, with the following conditions:
- Recordation of SPU Findings
- All pick up and drop off to be located in the commercial alley east of the property for both this daycare and the existing daycare, which would require an amendment of the previous SPU for the current daycare.
- The facility meets all Building, Fire, and Social Services Requirements
Separately from the motion, Laqua continued, the Commission asked the applicant to work with the neighbor to the south to put up a fence that would provide a better noise barrier than the current chain link fence, which the applicant agreed to.
After brief deliberation from the commissioners, they found that there was no error in the Planning And Zoning's findings, and voted unanimously to approve the SPU and allow the daycare to move forward.