The North Dakota Aeronautics Commission reported that while airline boardings for February are the highest they've been since the pandemic started.
The state's eight commercial service airports reported a total of 51,240 passenger boardings for the month of February, the highest level of passenger traffic that North Dakota has experienced since the Covid-19 pandemic began. Passenger levels dropped an astounding 95 percent in April 2020, with the current passenger counts remaining approximately 50 percent below pre-pandemic levels.
“We are excited to see the positive trend in airline passenger counts continue as we celebrate our best month since the pandemic began,” stated Kyle Wanner, Executive Director of the North Dakota Aeronautics Commission. “We also remain optimistic that penned up demand will further drive the airline industry’s recovery as we move forward in 2021.”
Numbers in Williston continue to increase as well, with the Williston Basin International Airport reporting 2,124 passengers for February 2021, an increase from January's numbers but still less than the same time last year, which showed 6,443 passenger boardings.
"This is down 67 percent from pre-COVID numbers, but we also had 66 percent less seats available for passengers to use," Williston Airport Director Anthony Dudas told the Williston Herald "The continued upward trend in passengers is a very good sign of things to come."
Dudas added that United Airlines flights averaged about 80 percent full last month, which is well above the industry average at this time.
"I'm hopeful with this trajectory and the recent economic development news in our region, we will see additional air service at the Williston Basin International Airport." Dudas said.