Easter is coming up on Sunday, and the Williston Parks and Recreation Department is hosting their second Bunny Drive at Spring Lake Park.
Parks and Rec, along with the Williston community Builders and Convention and Visitors Bureau, created the event last year in order to provide kids stuck at home due to the pandemic a little bit of Easter fun.
“Everyone had such a good time last year, it was just very uplifting,” said Mackenzie Blume, director of marketing and special events for the Williston Parks and Recreation Department.
On Saturday, April 3 from 9 a.m. to noon, families can drive through the park and “hunt” for eggs. The Easter Bunny will be on-hand as well, waving to the passing cars. Throughout the park there are “virtual eggs” hidden, giving kids a chance to have an “I Spy” Easter Egg hunt while they drive the loop.
“I think it’s important to get people out of their houses and to get families together,” Blume said. “It’s something unique that they maybe haven’t done before and it’s going to be a beautiful weekend to get out and enjoy the park. It’s just something positive for the community.”
Visitors are asked to bring a non-perishable food item to donate to the Williston Community Builders, who are collecting for local food pantries.