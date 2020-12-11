Parents Lead, a North Dakota program aimed at supporting the behavioral health needs of children, is offering new holiday-focused resources for parents, family members and other trusted adults to support children during the pandemic.
“The holidays will look a little different this year because of the pandemic,” said Laura Anderson, assistant director of the North Dakota Department of Human Services’ Behavioral Health Division. “As parents, we have an opportunity to shape these events for our children, ensuring they look back and remember gains more than losses.”
The new resources offer creative ideas on how to create new family traditions that will last beyond the pandemic and connect loved ones during the holidays. There are also conversation starters to help adults talk with children about setting safe and practical expectations around holiday events. A 30-day calendar is available with fun ideas and activities people can do together like share a favorite holiday memory, record a greeting to share with loved ones and create a food basket for a neighbor in need. These resources are online at ParentsLead.org.