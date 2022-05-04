Paddlefishing is off to a great start at the Confluence with 191 fish caught on Tuesday, the first catch and keep day of the 2022 season.
The biggest fish landed on catch and keep day was 102 pounds. A bigger fish was caught on Sunday by Tye Grubl weighing 142 pounds. That would have been a state record, but it was a catch and release day, so it is an unofficial record.
The fishing was better in the morning and evening than during the day, Shane Anderson with Scenic Sports told the Williston Herald.
“Evenings and mornings are usually better,” he added. “I think the fishing’s been good. Low water has been helping out, you know, obviously there’s lots of places to fish from and less places for the fish to be.”
Anderson said the catch count seems to be on track with historical data.
“I think we get to a point where we have only so much fishable area,” he said. “There’s only gonna be so many fish that can be caught.”
Anderson expects the catch count to rise substantially when the weekend gets here. The next catch and keep days is Wednesday, but Friday and Saturday are the most popular days. The season is generally called as soon as the catch nears 800, to prevent exceeding the 1,000 fish harvest limit. If it is called early, there will be a week of catch and release available for those who have an unused tag.
“There’s lots of room on the beach,” Anderson added. “You know we’ve had years where we’ve had really high water and it just gets too challenging to find a place to fish from that’s not in the willows or the cattails.”
Anderson said he has seen the water levels this low a few times in the past.
“Once a decade we get a drought cycle like this and, you know, the boat ramp at the confluence has been usable in the past with low water, but there’s so much silt deposit there that it’s just, its not (usable.) If we move the silt off there, that’s just gonna blow back in, and you know, obviously that river changes course all the time. Every year it’s changing course.”
Anderson said Game and Fish intends to move the boat ramp in a location more towards the main channel of the river, instead of the corner where silt tends to drop out.
Another difference this year is how licenses are purchased. Game and Fish has gone to an online system, which will mail the required tags out. That takes a fair amount of time, though, which would leave travelers who didn’t know that ahead of time out of luck. The licenses are also available in Williston at the Game and Fish office during regular business hours. So if you want a tag for this weekend and didn’t get one mailed to you, be sure to get the get the tag and your fishing license ahead of time.