MEDORA — Capture the same scenes painted by Madame de Morès during the Plein Air Art Series at the Chateau de Morès State Historic Site near Medora. This event is co-sponsored with Friends of the Chateau.
Participants will sketch a scene using the principles of perspective, add color, and then complete the final touches to bring the painting to life. Classes are open to ages 15 and over and will be held 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. MT June 25, July 23, and Aug. 27. A participation fee of $15 per class, or $35 for all three classes, includes all supplies, expert instruction, and drinking water. To register, call 701.623.4355 or visit the Interpretive Center at the Chateau de Morès State Historic Site.
Join the Prairie Plein Air Artists, a group of North Dakota painters, 10 am. to 4 p.m. July 13, as they paint scenes around the site using various mediums such as watercolor, oils, and acrylics. Guests are invited to bring their own supplies and join these artists for the day. Simple watercolor kits will be available to purchase at the Interpretive Center while supplies last. At 3:30 p.m., the artists will gather on the Chateau porch to discuss their work. This event is free and open to the public.
Chateau de Morès is a state historic site managed by the State Historical Society of North Dakota. The Chateau de Morès site and Interpretive Center near Medora are open 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. MT daily.
For more information, contact Anna Killian at 701.623.4355. Find additional upcoming educational programs sponsored by the State Historical Society at history.nd.gov/events or call 701.328.2666.