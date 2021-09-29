Our Redeemer's Lutheran Church of Williston will be hosting its 34th annual meatball dinner on Saturday, Oct. 30. Due to ongoing COVID-19 concerns, the following changes have been made:

Deliveries are available from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. only.

No dining room service; however, meals can be picked up by entering the parking lot from the west entrance, just across from Riverview Cemetery. 

Workers will be available to take your order and you can continue on to pick up your meals without leaving your vehicle. 

Take-out service will be available from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Prices are $12 for adults, $5 for ages 3-12, and $2 for two and under. 

