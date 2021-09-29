Our Redeemer's Lutheran Church to host annual meatball dinner Sep 29, 2021 Sep 29, 2021 Updated 36 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Stay Informed. Subscribe For Only $2.49 Per Week Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Our Redeemer's Lutheran Church of Williston will be hosting its 34th annual meatball dinner on Saturday, Oct. 30. Due to ongoing COVID-19 concerns, the following changes have been made:Deliveries are available from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. only.No dining room service; however, meals can be picked up by entering the parking lot from the west entrance, just across from Riverview Cemetery. Workers will be available to take your order and you can continue on to pick up your meals without leaving your vehicle. Take-out service will be available from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.Prices are $12 for adults, $5 for ages 3-12, and $2 for two and under. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Lutheran Church Meal Dinner Christianity Catering Commerce Meatball Take-out Service Room Service Load comments MOST POPULAR Couple accused of neglecting, not feeding newborn Police investigating threat at WHS Whiting closes on more Bakken acres in Mountrail County Police ask for help finding 14-year-old boy After originally being found not competent to stand trial, man sentenced to 5 years in 2018 rape case Williston resident Larry Dokken inducted into NDPC Hall of Fame Burgum: Net neutral goal set off $25 billion 'cascade' of interest in North Dakota Marian Jessica Cook, 27 Man charged with attempted murder after Sunday shooting Attempted murder trial continued after juror tests positive for COVID Will you take a vaccine against COVID-19 when one is available to you? You voted: Yes No Not sure Vote View Results Back Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Submit