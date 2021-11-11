The Williston Lions Club has been selling live Christmas wreathes for six decades now, but this year there will be a new twist on this old standby.
The Lions Club has added a new payment option besides just cash or check. They are now using a Square mobile reader to take payments for the $20 wreaths. Now it is easier than ever to get your holidays on and help a good cause at the same time.
The annual wreath campaign is the Lions Club’s main fundraiser each year. Funds will be used to support people in need throughout the year, particularly those with vision, diabetic, and cancer issues. All funds raised by the sale of wreathes will directly support community organizations and individuals. The Lions Club’s motto is “We Serve” and, the annual wreath campaign helps them carry that motto out wherever people are in need in the community.
Once upon a time, Williston Lions Club members would go door to door asking residents to support the organization by buying a wreath. As Williston has grown, so too has the tradition. These days, Lions Club members reach out to local businesses in a call-a-thon, and they access their own phone trees with family and friends to get the word out about the sales.
They also sell wreaths in person in front of Cashwise for a day. You can also reach out to the Lions Club yourself via email, thewillistonlions@gmail.com, or phone, 701-774-3959 to order Christmas wreathes. Orders will be taken through the day before Thanksgiving and deliveries will be made the week following Thanksgiving.