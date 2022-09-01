MSU NOTSTOCK returns for its 15th year with an outstanding lineup of professional artists and musicians, who for three days share their passion for and expertise in illustration, poster design, music, ceramics, theater, and arts entrepreneurship.
All events are open to the public and take place on the Minot State campus Sept. 22-24.
This year’s event is full of joyful music, reflective stories, colorful images, and multiple ways to enjoy the arts. It will have you smiling and laughing, singing and dancing, creating and making, thinking and learning, all while considering the profound joy and power the arts can have on individuals and communities.
“We are super excited and honored to host Nur-D, one of the fastest rising hip-hop stars in Minnesota’s music scene,” said Laurie Geller, vice president for academic affairs and NOTSTOCK co-organizer.
Known for his energetic performances, Nur-D has been making headlines, earning accolades, gaining fans, and performing alongside acts like Migos, Logic, Tyler The Creator, and The Wu Tang Clan. The full 11-piece band will have you on your feet grooving to their music at 8 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 23 at the MSU Outdoor Amphitheater. Admission is free for students and minors with ID and $10 for all others. Openers start at 6 p.m. and include Dakotah Faye and Little Chicago Funk. Doors open at 5:30 p.m.
On Thursday, Sept. 22, Minot State will host a screening of the documentary “Black Kid, White Town” starring Nur-D.
After George Floyd’s murder, Minneapolis’s Nur-D decided to fight for change through his actions as well as his music, as shared in the film. Nur-D will be available for a question and answer session following the documentary. The event will start at 7 p.m. in the Student Center Conference Center. In addition, Nur-D will meet with students to talk about his experiences as a musician and entrepreneur at 2 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 23 in Ann Nicole Nelson Hall.
Mary Bruno is a printer who learned her love of printing from her dad. From her studio in St. Joseph, Minnestoa, she teaches the old school tradition of letterpress printing. She carves linoleum and hand-sets wood and lead type to make posters, broadsides, greeting cards, and more. She is a feisty community go-getter and loves to collaborate with other printers, poets, musicians, kids, and designers.
Brad Vetter is a designer, letterpress printer, artist, and educator currently based in Louisville, Kentucky. His posters are created with a combination of antique type/presses and a laser engraver. He spends his time teaching workshops, designing wine labels and other fun things, printing letterpress show posters, building community, and making art. Some of his clients include Nike, Fossil, Anthropologie, Ryman Auditorium, Penguin Books, Boonville Cider House, Rebel Wine Co., Cincinnati Children’s Hospital, Chevy, as well as bands like Chris Stapleton, Jason Isbell, John Prine, and Shovels and Rope.
Bruno and Vetter will print live in the Northwest Arts Center, located in the lower level of the Gordon B. Olson Library, Sept. 22-23 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sept. 24 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Bruno and Vetter will each give a presentation of their work, Vetter at 11 a.m. on Sept 22 and Bruno at 12 p.m. on Sept. 23, in the Student Center Conference Center. Their work will be on display Sept. 20-30 in MSU’s Northwest Arts Center.
Jason Abraham Smith, also known as Lurk and Destroy, is an illustrator, painter, printmaker, and muralist from Detroit. His bold, colorful work covers skateboards, posters, and the walls of many buildings. Some of his music clients include Phish, Primus, Guided by Voices, Dirty Heads, and Goose. He will print live in the Student Center Beaver Dam, alongside local talent and 2018 Minot State alumna Cera Pignet, Sept. 22-23 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sept. 24 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. He will give a presentation of his work at 11 a.m. on Sept. 23 in the Student Center Conference Center. His work will also be on display Sept. 20-30 in the Northwest Arts Center.
Tyler Loeffler is a 2017 Minot State alum, who after graduation moved back to Alberta, Canada where he is pursuing a Master of Fine Arts from Alberta University of the Arts. His practice currently explores the social and political connections of physical and perceived space. He will provide ceramics demonstrations outside Pioneer Hall Sept. 22-23 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sept. 24 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. He will give a presentation of his work at 1 p.m. on Sept. 22 in the Student Center Conference Center. Check out his work Sept. 20-30 in the Northwest Arts Center.
“Minot State University’s signature arts event is unlike any other. Many art celebrations feature talented guest artists and attendees, but NOTSTOCK fosters connections between guest artists and the community through hands-in, hands-on participation,” said Bill Harbort, MSU professor of art and NOTSTOCK co-organizer. “These opportunities are invaluable for our students.”
Those who love to perform can participate in the workshop Improv, Movement & Laughter at 10 a.m. on Sept. 22 and 23 in Ann Nicole Nelson Hall. Come explore your imagination and the playful side of theater.
Don’t forget to make a souvenir to take home. All artists will have an array of affordable artwork for purchase, and do-it-yourself screen printing will be in the Student Center Beaver Dam Sept. 22-23 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sept. 24 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Bring a t-shirt, hoodie, tote bag, or other item for printing, or buy a t-shirt at the event and personalize it with one of the many available designs. While there, listen to local musicians at various times throughout the event.
“Saturday (Sept. 24) is community day at NOTSTOCK. It is the perfect way to spend part of a Saturday with friends and family,” said Geller. “Tap into the joy and power of your own creativity and that of others — print a T-shirt, listen to live music, spin a clay pot, see the artists in action, and view their work.”
Hours on Saturday are 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Wrap up the event at the NOTSTOCK closing reception Saturday, Sept. 24 at 7 p.m. at the Northwest Arts Center. Hear from the artists, see their work, and enjoy food, drink, and live music from Vanity Plate. Free and open to the public.