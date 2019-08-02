The Northern Plains Oyate Traditional Wacipi will continue as scheduled, despite a change in location.
The second annual pow wow was set to take place in conjunction with the Indian Arts Showcase at Fort Union National Historic Site, but the Fort issued a statement on Thursday, July 31 stating that the event would be postponed. Undeterred, the Northern Plains Oyate have decided to go forward with their event, moving from Fort Union to nearby Trenton Lake.
On Saturday, Aug. 3 and Sunday, Aug. 4, dancers from all around the region will be taking part, giving visitors a glimpse at one of the traditional ways of life for the Northern Plains Native Americans.
Skip Miller, president of the Northern Plains Oyate, said the two-day event is a great way for people to get immersed and learn about the culture of the various tribes in the Williston area.
“It’s good for the community, and even new people that are coming in, to understand our heritage and history,” Miller told the Williston Herald. “To have them experience what we have to share, it’s an educational thing. It’s important for them to see our ancestral history.”
Last year was the first event held for the group, which Miller said was also the first time in 56 years that a traditional pow wow had been held at Fort Union. Over 300 people attended in 2018 she said, prompting the group to add a second day of festivities.
“We debated for a while but then just said ‘why not?’ and decided to go for two days,” Miller explained. “We’ve really gotten support from the Williston community and from Trenton.”
The day begins both Saturday and Sunday at 8 a.m. with the blessing of the grounds, followed by registration at 9 a.m. There will be a Grand Entrance at noon both days, with another at 7 p.m. on Saturday. The Crowning of the Princesses ceremony will take place Saturday at 4:30 p.m., and a traditional buffalo feed will be held at 5 p.m. both days. Throughout the day there will be speakers and guests sharing their stories and traditions with attendees. Specials guests for this year are the Xo’shga Riders from New Town and Carla Douglas with the Red Ribbon Society.
The event is free to the public, and visitors of all ages are invited to attend. For more information and a full schedule of events, visit the Northern Plains Oyate Facbook page at www.facebook.com/northernplainsoyate.