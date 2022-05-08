North Dakota's paddlefishing season is ending, with 838 fish harvested, according to stats kept at NorthStar Caviar's cleaning station at the Confluence.
North Dakota Game and Fish announced on Sunday that it is closing the paddlefishing season in North Dakota to any additional harvest, to provide long-term protection of the paddlefish population.
Since the season was called early, there will be an additional seven-day snag-and-release season through Sunday, May 15 in the area of the Missouri River starting on the north shore from the Confluence boat ramp then east (downstream) to the pipeline crossing at river mile 1577, and on the south shore from the Confluence with the Yellowstone River, then east (downstream) to the same location, river mile 1577.
Paddlefish snaggers with an unused paddlefish tag can continue to snag for paddlefish through that time, but must release any fish caught immediately. Possession of or use of a gaff during the additional snag and release season is illegal. Allowable fishing hours are 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. CST during each day for the seven-day season.
Those who have already used their tag on a harvested paddlefish are not allowed to participate in the additional snag-and-release period.
North Dakota's 2022 paddlefishing got off to a somewhat slow start, with the first catch and keep day landing on a Tuesday. Around 191 fish were caught, the biggest of which was 102 pounds.
Tye Grubl did catch a much larger fish weighing 142 pounds. This would have been a new state record, but since it was a mandatory catch-and-release day, the fish was not weighed on an official scale. The record doesn't count.
Low water seemed to slow fishing down the second catch-and-keep day on Wednesday, and only 116 fish were caught. Friday, however, brought more people to the Confluence, boosting the catch count by 325 fish. Saturday, an additional 204 fish were pulled in, bringing the total fish cleaned at NorthStar's fish-cleaning station to 838.
The biggest fish caught this season was 110 pounds.
North Dakota Game and Fish usually ends its paddlefishing harvest around 800 fish, to prevent exceeding the 1,000 fish limit for the season. Paddlefish numbers have been declining, which is why the limit was lower from two fish to one.
The fish-cleaning station is a free service that processes the fish for the angler, in exchange for any roe, which is sold under the brand name North Star Caviar. They also take measurements for biological research at the fish-cleaning station, which is used to estimate the ages of the paddlefish, and keep tabs on how the population of the fishery is doing.
NorthStar Caviar is a nonprofit begun in 1993 as a joint venture between the Williston Area Chamber of Commerce and Friends of Fort Union/Fort Buford.
The first portion of each year’s proceeds from the sale of caviar goes to the Game and Fish Department for paddlefish research, information, and enforcement. There remaining proceeds are granted back to nonprofit groups in the region for historical, cultural and recreational projects and efforts that improve conditions of habitat and land and water access for outdoor activities.
Montana and North Dakota have a cooperative management plan for paddlefish and share the harvest, since the fishery crosses state lines. The season in Montana will begin May 15 and runs through June 30, but, like North Dakota, the season may be closed early once the harvest limit of 1,000 fish is near.
Mandatory catch and keep days in Montana are Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday, and Saturday. Mandatory catch and release days are Sunday, Monday and Thursday. Fishing hours are 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. and fish cleaning hours are 7 a.m. until 9:30 p.m. at the Intake Fishing Access site. That site is managed by the Glendive Chamber of Commerce.
Montana’s record for paddlefish is a 77-inch, 142.5 pound fish, caught in 1973 on the Missouri River by Larry Branstetter.