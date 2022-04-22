Cattle ranchers are still in the thick of a desperate battle to save the lives of newborn cattle on their ranches from the last three-day blizzard that hit the area. They haven’t begun to sort through all the problems stemming from that, and now another blast is headed for the area, which will undoubtedly mean even more losses for our livestock producers.
“The snow is just part of the battle,” Paul Severson told the Williston Herald. Severson helps Curt Severson with an operation near Cartwright.
Many of the newborn calves exposed to the blizzard are fighting pneumonia. Many also had to be temporarily separated from their mothers to save them. Often, those mothers won’t take those calves back later, complicating the efforts to save them, and dramatically increasing the costs involved, particularly if the operation lacks dairy cattle to provide milk for the cattle.
Curt Severson told the Williston Herald that while the moisture is much needed in the area, he and other cattle ranchers are paying a very high price for what amounts to an inch and one-half or so of rain.
“It’s part of the business,” Curt Severson said. “We play with Mother Nature and she gives us what we get.”
To prepare for an upcoming blizzard, Curt Severson told the Williston and Sidney Herald that he will feed the cattle extra food ahead of the storm, just in case no one can get close enough to feed them right away during the storm.
“Everyone is short of feed this time of year, so that’s a hard pill, too,” Curt Severson said. “You make sure they have feed and some kind of protection. We count on the pasture. We’ve got fairly decent cricks. But when the cricks wall in then you have dead things.”
He and other family members went out as often as they could during the last storm, to find newborn calves and dig them out of the snow as quickly as possible.
Beau Anderson, who runs a cattle ranch near the Montana stateliness, had much the same process as the Reversions.
“During the blizzard, basically, the only chance of survival for those baby calves is to find them immediately after they’re born,” Anderson told the Williston and Sidney Herald. “The cow literally has minutes to get the flow licked off and keep them warm enough to get up. They have to get up and nurse probably within the first 10 minutes. If the calf continues to lay down to try and stay warm, they will freeze to death.”
Going out in the blizzard is a battle in and of itself. They put on several layers, with Carhart overalls and jackets over all, and insulated boots and gloves to protect them from the cold temperatures.
“You can always take layers off if you’re too warm,” Curt Severson said.
Today’s more modern equipment also helps, he added. There are heated cabs which helps in keeping warm while out working.
Anderson and Severson also said they took more hay down to their cattle for feed. The cattle will also lay on whatever hay is left, which helps keep them warmer.
Newborns who require rescue are brought back to a warming station, where they are cleaned and dried and bottlefed. They will be returned to their mothers once the storm passes as quickly as possible — but sometimes the mom won’t take the calf back.
When that happens, the calf must be bottlefed, unless one of the other mothers can be convinced ed to take the calf. This trick involves placing the hide of the cow’s dead calf on a still living calf, so it will smell more like the mother’s dead calf and fool her into caring for the calf.
Visibility was so bad during the last storm, and the temperatures so severe, that there were many times the Seversons and Anderson could not go out, despite the certain knowledge that there is only a short window where these newborns can be saved.
Getting lost, Curt Severson said, is just not an option in a Montana-North Dakota blizzard, even though the entire time they are indoors, they know with certainty they are losing some of their newborns.
“Every day, we were getting 17, 18 calves,” Curt Severson said. “But the way that storm was, if you got lost, you are probably just going to freeze to death.”
Paul Severson said he’s in a Snapchat group with some of his fellow ranchers. From those posts, he knows the emotional stress of dealing with these blizzards lies heavily on all the region’s cattle ranchers.
“You feel helpless, not being able to do more,” he said. “We work hard and we really care about these animals. They don’t just do it for selling them in the fall, they take price in these animals and really do care for them. It’s something you don’t get rich doing, but you do it because you love to do it.”