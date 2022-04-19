FARGO — Make-A-Wish® has created life-changing wishes for hundreds of thousands of children battling critical illnesses all around the world. In North Dakota, our local chapter has granted more than 1,000 wishes to children across our state. With each wish comes renewed strength and encouragement for every child and family we serve. Governor Doug Burgum has proclaimed April 29, 2022, World Wish Day in the state of North Dakota, the anniversary of the first wish granted 42 years ago.
Wish families, wish alumni and medical professionals believe that wish experiences play a vital role in a child's treatment, serve as encouragement on a family's journey and provide a source of inspiration for our communities. Wish kids have the opportunity to decide their type of wish: I wish to have, I wish to be, I wish to go or I wish to meet. Wishes help kids look past their limitations, families overcome anxiety and entire communities experience joy. Most importantly, wishes can improve a child’s quality of life, boost their self-esteem and overcome the trauma from a diagnosis.
“No child deserves to fight a critical illness, but with the support from our community, volunteers, families and medical partners, together we can restore hope in the children’s lives,” states Billi Jo Zielinski, Make-A-Wish North Dakota President and CEO. “I can’t express enough in words what wishes-come-true mean for these children and their families.”
Helping the organization get closer to granting the wish of every eligible child, you feel that you are right at the heart of the experience. Efforts are rewarded, not in dollars or cents, but in joy and smiles of wish recipients across the state of North Dakota. Valuable volunteers are part of an incredible difference in the lives of wish kids and are critical to granting wishes, hosting events and promoting the Make-A-Wish mission story.
“As we seek to inspire others in their local community to join us across the state in helping children with critical illnesses, we strive to share stories that show them how they connect to these moments — and how these moments enrich their lives,” says Zielinski.
Wishes have proven physical and emotional benefits that can give children with critical illnesses a higher chance of survival. And wishes not only would help these children — they also have far-reaching, positive impacts on their families and communities.
To learn more about the Make-A-Wish North Dakota, refer a child, volunteer, donate or find out how you can further be involved, visit https://wish.org/northdakota.
About Make-A-Wish North Dakota
Make-A-Wish® North Dakota creates life-changing wishes for children with critical illnesses. We serve the entire state of North Dakota and grant wishes to kids all across our great state. Since its inception in 1985, Make-A-Wish North Dakota has granted over 1,000 wishes to children. For more information about Make-A-Wish North Dakota, visit northdakota.wish.org or call 701.280.9474.
Make-A-Wish and Make-A-Wish Foundation are marks of Make-A-Wish Foundation of America.