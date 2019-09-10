Google investigation to address any 'harmful conduct' by internet giant
BISMARCK — Attorney General Wayne Stenehjem said Monday, Sept. 9, North Dakota is among the 50 states and territories participating in an investigation of Google's business practices.
The probe, led by Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton, will investigate "whether Google’s dominance in online search traffic and advertising markets is a result of anti-competitive behavior that harms consumers," according to a news release.
“Google’s control and flow of information is something that significantly affects all of us in our everyday lives, and this investigation will address any harmful conduct by Google as a result of any inappropriate actions or violation of free market competition,” Stenehjem said in a statement.
Alabama and California are the only states that haven't signed on to the effort, according to the Washington Post.
Man identified in fatal crash in north-central North Dakota
ESMOND, N.D. — A 68-year-old Balta man has been identified as the driver killed in a vehicle-semi crash Saturday, Sept. 7, about 2 miles west of Esmond in north-central North Dakota.
Emil Vetsch was driving a 1989 Chevrolet S10 southbound on 37th Avenue Northeast shortly before 4 p.m. when he failed to yield at a stop sign at Highway 19, the North Dakota Highway Patrol said. A westbound 2000 Peterbilt semi, driven by Gregory Kalenze, 33, of Mandan was westbound on Highway 19 and struck the door of Vetsch's vehicle.
Both vehicles came to a rest in the south ditch. The pickup caught fire and Vetsch died at the scene.
Esmond is about 90 miles east of Minot.
Third teen sentenced in Youth Correctional Center riot
MANDAN, N.D. — A teen charged in what authorities called a riot at the Youth Correctional Center in Mandan in January 2018 was sentenced Monday, Sept. 9, in district court to more than three additional years behind bars, the Bismarck Tribune reported.
Starson Buckles, 17, in June pleaded guilty to 13 charges, nine of them felonies, for his part in the incident. Several staff members were injured, including one who was punched, choked to near unconsciousness and handcuffed in a closet, authorities said.
Buckles, one of four teens involved in the incident, told South Central District Judge Bruce Romanick that he is trying to better himself, getting good grades, and taking part in therapy for anger management and substance abuse issues. He said he’s learned to handle himself better and wants to pursue a nursing career.
The judge sentenced him to five years in prison with credit for 599 days served, and three years on probation upon his release. Co-defendants Gavin Johnson and Julian Wolf were given similar sentences earlier this summer. One other teen charged in the incident has not been sentenced. Elijah Barse pleaded guilty in August. His sentencing date has not been set.
— Forum News Service and wire reports