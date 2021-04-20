Strengthen ND announces the opening of applications to the North Dakota Change Network program. This year-long fellowship supports North Dakotans who see opportunities to make the places they live and work more equitable, accessible, and welcoming to all members.
North Dakota Change Network is a blended learning environment facilitated by a diverse team of experts. Through self-directed lessons, interactive exercises, discussion groups, and three convenings, participants will become stronger leaders in their organizations and communities. The skills and experience gained will assist participants in driving and maintaining positive change within the state.
"North Dakota Change Network engages with and assists North Dakotans regardless of their background, profession, way of thinking, political ideology, or point of view,” said Megan Laudenschlager, Executive Director of Strengthen ND “If you have a thoughtful idea on how to drive real, positive change in North Dakota, then we want to hear from you.”
Participation in North Dakota Change Network is free through funding by The Bush Foundation. The program is led via a partnership of Strengthen ND, 3E Productions, CommonSense Consulting@Work, NAS, and filmmaker Charles “Boots” Kennedye, who bring cross-sector insights, expertise, and resources. The North Dakota Change Network team works collaboratively to provide a safe and support environment for participants to experience and extend empathy, compassion, care, understanding, and tools that promote thriving communities.
North Dakota Change Network is open to any North Dakota resident. The program will be held September 2021 through September 2022 online and at two in-person locations TBA. Participants will have access to a small grant to assist a project which impacts their organization in positive and significant ways. Individuals who see opportunities to drive positive change in their community are encouraged to apply by June 18. Visit North Dakota Change Network at artstrategies.org/north-dakota to learn more.