North Dakota cemetery indexing records

Missionaries in the North Dakota Bismarck Mission, have begun gathering thousands of untranscribed records for local cemeteries all around the state and making them available to anyone through the free, FamilySearch.org website.
Elder Keaunnui Purcell Ah You, from Laie, Hawaii, and now serving in Fargo, shares his excitement about transcribing these records,“doing family history truly makes me feel as if I know these people. Learning about them gives me a sense of belonging as well. These records bring me joy because I know other people, like me, have been looking for them. So, when I index (transcribe) I am helping others feel that sense of belonging too.” Missionaries are eager to help anyone who shares the desire to preserve North Dakota’s rich history.
Mission President, Scott L. Howell, an amateur genealogist himself said, “Participating in this project, and others like it, brings joy and happiness to the living on behalf of those loved ones who have passed and upon whose shoulders we stand. Everyone feels good when they do something for someone else and while we help others with their research, we also help ourselves and our families!”
To learn how you can contribute in transcribing these local records, and others that need help, from the comfort and protection of your home, call the Family History Missionaries at (605) 343-5745.