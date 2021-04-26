In a Capitol ceremony last week, Gov. Doug Burgum signed into law HB 1435, which ensures the families of first responders who die in the line of duty will have their health insurance covered.
“House Bill 1435 acknowledges the incredible sacrifices made by the family members of our courageous law enforcement officers, firefighters and other emergency responders every time their loved one walks out the door to go work,” he said after signing the bill.
Burgum said this is a way for the state to show its gratitude with actions and not just words to first responders.
The signing was attended by bill sponsors and first responders. Rep. Zachary Ista, D-Grand Forks, was the prime sponsor, and when he introduced the bill to the Senate Appropriations Committee, he said the measure was partly in response to the death last year of Grand Forks police officer Cody Holte.
“There are no laws we can pass to eliminate entirely the risk these heroes face on the job,” Ista said. “But what we can do is to make sure we take care of surviving spouses and children of our fallen heroes when tragedy does strike.”
The law allows for continued health coverage to the surviving spouse and dependent children of any firefighter, police officer, corrections officer or emergency medical personnel killed in the line of duty.
Ista said North Dakota follows 17 other states ranging from Alabama to California to adopt similar policies.
“We owe our fallen heroes this debt of gratitude and also tangible protections to what surely must be the darkest time imaginable for any family,” he said.
A fiscal note states the bill will cost the state an additional $210,000 per biennium, with premium costs spread through the North Dakota Public Employees Retirement System.
Scott Miller, the executive director of the NDPERS program, provided neutral testimony to the committee. “We have information on five line-of-duty deaths since Jan. 1, 2010,” Miller said. The assistance will be retroactive to that date.
Miller said the cost to the state would depend on whether all five families choose to participate in the program.
Despite passing by a vote of 43-4 in the Senate, the bill faced some opposition on the floor.
“The idea is good, but the problem with these good ideas is that sometimes the backend of it isn’t such a good idea,” Sen. Oley Larsen, R-Minot, said.
Larsen said the state and the taxpayers would have to pay the full policy when the families could get a better deal out on the marketplace.
HB 1435 is not the only bipartisan bill seeking to expand family benefits. HB 1278, signed by the governor last month, will provide unemployment insurance to military spouses who are relocating.
Rep. Corey Mock, D-Grand Forks, introduced the legislation and said it is supported by the U.S. Defense Department.
“North Dakota is one of only two states in the country that does not allow military spouses to qualify for unemployment insurance when they are relocating to a permanent change of station,” Mock said.
Prior to this bill, North Dakota law said voluntary separation between employer and employee would not qualify the employee for unemployment, despite the military spouse not having a choice.
“HB 1278 would close that gap, by allowing military spouses transferring away from a North Dakota military establishment to qualify for unemployment benefits,” Mock said.
Mock said the change would place North Dakota on the same playing field as other states.
“It is important to ensure that North Dakota is in the best position possible to maintain our existing Air Force bases in Minot and Grand Forks,” he said, “but also to put us in the driver seat should we have the interest in expanding our new missions to be housed in North Dakota.”
Jay Sheldon, strategy and policy officer for the North Dakota National Guard, testified in favor of the bill as well.
“Bills like 1278 go a long ways in checking boxes for North Dakota to continue to be (military friendly) and lead the way on military friendliness,” he said.
Sheldon said that, according to the 2019 Military Economic Impact analysis, with 7,300 active duty members in North Dakota, 1,900 transfer in and out of the state annually. In addition, an estimated 7,000 people are military dependents who “bring a large economic impact to the state. In the last few years, that has been over $1 billion a year.”
The House approved the bill 87-4, the Senate 46-1.
Burgum said in a tweet after signing the bill “This is yet another example of how we're working with the military, veterans, legislators and others to make North Dakota more military friendly.”