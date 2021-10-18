No snow is no problem for the Second Annual Snow Mobile Drag Race and Sled Show in Lansford Rachel Venture Special to the Herald Oct 18, 2021 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Stay Informed. Subscribe For Only $2.49 Per Week 1 of 3 Mark Charette, Billy Blatnik and Mark Weiskopf show off their winning trophies from the LFD Sled Races Rachel Venture Mark Weikopf tears off through the dirt on his snowmobile at the 2nd Annual snowmobile races in Lansford, ND. Rachel Venture Billy Blatnik and Kim Fellbaum go head to head during the snowmobile drag races over the weekend. Rachel Venture Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Lansford Fire Department hosted the Second Annual Snowmobile Drag Race and Sled Show over the weekend, showing that you don't need snow to have fun sledding. The event featured food and kids activities, as well as the snowmobile drag races and vintage sled show. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Sled Snowmobile Drag Race Transports Drag Show Lansford Fire Department Activity Load comments MOST POPULAR Trenton to land one of state's largest economic expansion projects to date Helms: Williams County likely to see 20 percent increase in rig counts Genesis to become latest business to break ground at Williston Square Man accused of attempted murder and rape found guilty on all five charges Tanya Dawn Gohl, 43 Flaring solutions are circling the Bakken, thanks in part to state's new tax credit WHS cross country teams named athletes of the week Coke Aafedt, 91 Williston Community Builders ready to return with 2021 Festival of Trees Wendy Kerbaugh, 51 Will you take a vaccine against COVID-19 when one is available to you? You voted: Yes No Not sure Vote View Results Back Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Submit