Would-be ice fishermen have a brand new application to help them in their quest to find winter-time lunkers.
The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers has just completed a new application that maps out all the ice fishing access points along Lake Sakakawea.
There are two ways to access and use the application. Anglers can either navigate to the application online at https://bit.ly/2RsNDPe, or they can download the ESRI app in the app store of their choosing, then search for Sakakawea ice access.
“(The map) will pop right up there and you can navigate on it and drop points,” said Jason Nelson, natural resource specialist for the Corps. “I don’t know how it will work for every single platform, but if you are using the iPhone, for example, if you go in and drop a point, you can have it navigate you to a point and it will translate that to Apple map.”
The Missouri River’s Williams County border has 29 ice access points on the map as it currently stands. Two more are being added in the near future, the Lewis and Clark Swimming beach, and another point 8 miles east of Tobacco Gardens bay called Charleson.
Whether any of the new locations stay open will depend on how the site looks come spring, Nelson added.
“Really, as long as folks are willing to work with us and not tear up the shoreline and the earth, then it will stay open,” he said.
When the two new sites are added, that will give the region 31 ice access points in all, two of which are brand new. In all, Lake Sakakawea has 132 ice fishing access points.
Meanwhile, a fishing group in Williams County has been working with the Corps to try and get some additional ice access points opened up, one near Lake Jess, and the other near Cut Bluff. They both await a management plan that the Corps can sign off on, Nelson said.
“Our supervisor here is pretty big on wanting to make the areas available, as long as people are willing to help police it and make sure the resource doesn’t get damaged and that people are respectful,” Nelson said. “If the parties are willing to work with us and give us a good plan, we are willing to consider anything.”
The Corps has also recently opened ice fishing access gates at all the sites it manages. This doesn’t necessarily mean the ice is “safe.”
It is always up to individual anglers to assess the safety of ice when they are going out to ice fish.
Recent warm weather has caused many areas to melt. Many of those may not have had time to refreeze to appropriate hardness and thickness.
“I have seen where guys are going out on the ice in some places with their clam shells, but I would not go out there right now myself,” said Danny Leep, with the Corps’ Williston office. “The little warmup we had weakened the ice quite a bit. The Little Muddy is totally thawed out.”
Anglers are advised to have recovery tools, such as ice picks or screwdrivers tied to their jackets with strings, so that if they do fall into the ice they have a means of climbing out. Ice chisels, which are a long-handled blade with a point on one side, can be used to test ice before stepping out onto it. The item is also useful for chipping at ice that’s frozen around clamshells or equipment you are trying to work free.
Anglers should also make sure they have relayed their plans to someone else, so that if they don’t return when expected, family members will know where to direct searchers to.