The North Dakota Department of Transportation (NDDOT) is seeking comments on an amendment to the 2020-2023 State Transportation Improvement Program (STIP) due to a significant increase in estimated cost on a previously published project in 2020.
• Deck overlay on ND 23, 3 miles West of ND 1804.
• Total Cost has increased from $1.8 million to $6.3 million.
The public is invited to view the current STIP on the NDDOT’s website at www.dot.nd.gov by clicking on “Publications” on the top of the page, then clicking on the “2020-2023 Final STIP (Statewide Transportation Improvement Program)” link under the Plans and Reports section.
Comments should be sent no later than January 20, 2020 to Logan Beise at NDDOT, 608 E Boulevard Ave, Bismarck, ND 58505-0700, or sent via email lsbeise@nd.gov with “2020 State Federal-Aid Roadway Projects” in the subject line.