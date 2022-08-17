The North Dakota Department of Transportation (NDDOT) through Vision Zero has begun its newest Highway Safety Corridor project on U.S. Highway 85 from Belfield to Watford City.
The project is designed to include enhanced safety features and an increase in law enforcement to remind drivers they are responsible for obeying all traffic laws and posted speed limits.
“Safety Corridors are a tool that combines engineering, enforcement and education to help us reach the goal of zero fatalities on North Dakota roads,” said NDDOT Director Bill Panos. “Safety Corridors work towards reducing crashes, and also to serve as a reminder to drivers to always take personal responsibility when traveling.”
Drivers traveling within a Safety Corridor will notice additional signage indicating reduced speed, no-passing zones, information about road conditions, and reminders to buckle up, drive sober, and distraction-free. In addition to these signs, pavement markings will be more visible, especially in dark or wet conditions.
The 70-mile project is expected to be complete in October.
In 2019, Vision Zero introduced Safety Corridors on three sections of North Dakota highways. These sections include Highway 85 from Watford City to Highway 68; Highway 52 from Brooks Junction to Velva; and Highway 83 from Bismarck to Washburn.
In 2020, North Dakota Safety Corridors were recognized by the American Association of State Highway and Transportation Officials (AASHTO) with a regional award that identified Corridors as delivering a more reliable, well-functioning, and/or safer transportation system through operational solutions.
Safety Corridors are a Vision Zero strategy to eliminate motor vehicle crash fatalities and serious injuries on North Dakota roads. Learn more about traffic safety initiatives at VisionZero.ND.gov or join the conversation on the Vision Zero ND Facebook or Twitter page.