Belfield to Watford Safety Corridor

Map of Safety Corridor on Highway 85 from Belfield to Watford City

 NDDOT

The North Dakota Department of Transportation (NDDOT) through Vision Zero has begun its newest Highway Safety Corridor project on U.S. Highway 85 from Belfield to Watford City.

The project is designed to include enhanced safety features and an increase in law enforcement to remind drivers they are responsible for obeying all traffic laws and posted speed limits.



