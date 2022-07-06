July 8, 2022 — Mustache Maude ... with a name like that you know there have to be a few stories. And there are. She didn’t start out with that name, of course. Her real name was deceptively soft and feminine: Clara Belle Rose. She was born in July 1873 in Tracy, Minnesota.
While Clara Belle loved her father, she locked horns with her mother and ran away when she was 15. Using the excuse of going to Minneapolis to care for her sick sister, Clara waited until her mother and father were away. Then, she loaded a wagon with grain and used a second team of horses to take it to town. She sold the grain, left the wagon at the elevator, and put the horses in the livery stable, and then found some people who were heading for Minneapolis. With money in her pocket, she hitched a ride.
Clara Belle spent the next six or seven years living with her sister, Dora. She worked a variety of jobs, including waiting tables and learning the seamstress trade in a tailor’s shop.
By the time she was 23, Clara Belle had a bankroll large enough to set up her own business and moved to Winona, North Dakota. Her brothers, John and William, were among the area’s first white settlers. The town was across the Missouri from Fort Yates on the Standing Rock Reservation — no liquor was allowed on the reservation, and the dance-hall town of Winona had become a magnet for shoot‘em-up soldiers and cowboys.
Clara Belle soon proved she could do a whole lot more than wait tables. She put up a building and opened her own saloon and gambling parlor. She ran the place with a six-shooter on her hip and, from all accounts, she wasn’t afraid to use it. She rolled her own cigarettes, cut her hair short, and became widely known for her razor sharp humor and a certain kind of big-heartedness.
