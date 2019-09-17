More than 100 county employees will be making a transition to state employment as part of a social services redesign that is continuing to move forward, according to reports heard at the Tuesday, Sept. 17, Williams County Social Services Board meeting.
The state sent a survey to Williams County Social Services employees to identify which employees will transition to state employment, Williams County Social Services Director Holly Snellings told the board. Based on the results of that, there will be 64 employees in home and community-based services who will become state employees, as well as 16 Medicaid staff and 27 childcare staff.
A transition team, meanwhile, is working out the details of the new zone that Williams County will host with Divide, Burke and Renville counties.
The zone board will include a county commissioner from each of the counties, as well as a community member.
The Williams County Board of Commissioners has already appointed Beau Anderson as their Commission representative. During the Tuesday, Sept. 17 meeting, they appointed Lois Reierson as the community representative, citing her long-standing involvement in both the community. She was also director of Williams County Social Services for many years, and was the Williston Herald’s 2018 Citizen of the Year.
A meeting has been set for October for the newly formed zone board to finish a zone agreement, which is supposed to be turned into the state by Dec. 1.
Snellings discussed ongoing renovations at the Social Service offices, and said the parking lot should be finished by the end of the week. Two areas, including the reception area and the eligibility area have been renovated in the interior, and the addition has been framed out.
Snellings presented a service agreement between Williams and McKenzie County to share some services, which was unanimously approved by the board. The agreement goes only through December, after which it will be up to the newly formed zoning board as to whether to continue it.
Under the agreement, Williams County will cover home and community-based management for McKenzie County Social Services. That adds four cases to Williams County’s caseload, Snellings said. There are also a little more than 20 county-funded cases, she added, but these are not very time-intensive to handle.
The counties will split up some licensing duties, with Williams County covering foster care licensing for both counties and McKenzie County covering the child care licensing. That better fits each employee’s expertise, Snellings said.