The MonDak Region was hit with heavy snow over the last week, and experts say more could be on the way this weekend.
Meteorologist Jason Anglin with the National Weather Service in Bismarck said the state received several feet of snow during last week’s storm, with another 6 to 8 inches dropped over the weekend. Most places received 1 to 2 feet of snow, Anglin said, with places like Minot getting more than 3 feet during the storm. While the sun may be out now, Anglin said the area could be in for more snow very soon.
“There’s some similarities but some differences with this next storm, which will impact us starting Friday and going on through the weekend,” Anglin told the Williston Herald. “This one might have a little warmer air, especially to start out with, before it transitions into kind of a rain/snow and then all snow.”
Anglin said it’s too early to determine possible accumulations, but data shows a 30 to 50 percent chance that the storm could produce 6 or more inches of snow in the Williston area.
“Could be another decent amount of snow,” Anglin said. “It just really depends on where that rain/snow line sets up, especially initially.”
Anglin said temps will be increasing into the 40s this week, then dipping into the 20s and 30s as the next storm enters the area. While not terribly cold, Anglin added, those temperatures are far below normal for this time of year. Anglin said not to put the winter gear away just yet, and to keep the emergency kit in the car for the time being, as this next storm could once again complicate travel throughout the state.
Last week’s storm was touted as being “historic,” and Anglin said that while all data has not been collected just yet, it was definitely significant.
“We’ve compared it to the ‘97 storm, and even had hints of the 2013 storm, so it’s definitely not something we see every year,” he said. “We’re still working out where it sits from a records standpoint; we’re still gathering all the official data, but it’s definitely not one we see recurring every year. Something special about that one, for sure.”