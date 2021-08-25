According to data from the 2020 Census, Montana is changing demographically. Not only did the state grow in population, it also became more diverse.
Overall the state’s population grew about 10% with 38 counties showing some growth over the past decade. While there was growth, that growth was slower than in past decades.
Looking at the highs and lows, Gallatin County added the most new residents with 29,447 or 33%. Rosebud County lost the most residents with 904 fewer residents than in the 2010 Census. Percentage wise, Liberty County showed the steepest drop in population with a loss of 16% over 10 years.
As would be expected, counties west of the divide and urban areas grew faster than rural areas.
The percentage of white people dropped one percent to 91% of the state’s population. American Indian/Alaskan Native is the largest minority at 9%. The number of Hispanic residents grew by one percent as well, moving up from 3% to 4%.
The reservations added to their population as well growing by 5%. Flathead gained the most residents with 2,490 and Fort Belknap had the highest percentage increase at 19%.
Looking closer to home, Richland County showed a little growth over the past decade but projections for the next 10 years do not show any projected growth at all. The current population is 10,538. The population in 2010 was 9,759 a gain of 779 residents. The projected population in 2030 is 10,570 or a gain of only 32 residents.
The county’s genders are almost even with 52.1% males and 47.9% females.
Information from the Census is used by the Montana Districting and Apportionment Commission to determine the boundaries for Montana’s two congressional districts and to redraw local legislative districts. Because of the growth in Montana’s population announced earlier this year, the state gained a second Congressional seat.
In addition to forming the basis for congressional, legislative, and school districts, Montana annually receives more than $2 billion in federal funding, which is distributed based on Census data. These dollars fund more than 300 programs including highway planning, health care, educational programs, and community infrastructure.
For more information about the 2020 Census, visit the Census and Economic Information Center at the Montana Department of Commerce at CEIC.MT.GOV.