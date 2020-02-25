Pancakes and pets, what could be a more purr-fect?
The Mondak Animal Rescue is hosting “Pawfect Pancakes” on Saturday, Feb. 29 from 9 to 11 a.m. The pancake breakfast is fundraiser for the organization, designed to offer discounted spay and neuter services to the community. Feb. 25 is National Spay and Neuter Day, and the shelter offers vouchers for 50 percent off of spay and neuter fees. Shelter Director Tamara Rooks said that spaying and neutering animals is so important and essential to keeping stray and abandoned animal populations down, that the shelter would like to be able to offer discounts vouchers throughout the year.
“We want to be able to offer this year-round, not only for the community’s pets, but for the pets in our care,” Rooks told the Williston Herald. “Our mission statement states that we want to spay or neuter any animal that’s six months or older so that we can cut back on the unwanted births in our area.”
The breakfast will be held at the Buck Scheele Family Animal Center and will is a free-will donation. Pancakes, sausage and eggs are on the menu, with coffee from Caffeinated. Rooks said the entire community is invited to come out, have a good breakfast and maybe even see if there’s a new friend to take home too.