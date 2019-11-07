A generous donation from a local business is helping the Mondak Animal Rescue in its mission to support and protect animals in the Region.
In October, Williston Auto held fundraising events to raise money for the shelter, presenting Shelter Manager Tamara Rooks and staff with a donation of $1,700 on Wednesday, Nov. 6.
General Manager Drew Balogh said the funds came from the Williston Public Auto Auction and a Halloween “Pup-kin” auction held at the dealership. Williston Auto has partnered with the shelter previously for events, having donated to the rescue center on more than one occasion.
“I feel as though for what these folks do, the community needs to support them,” Balogh told the Williston Herald. “We at Williston Auto love supporting good causes for the community, and I personally have had a pet that I’ve lost, so it’s just nice to be able to give something back to the people who are trying to do such a fantastic job in this area.”
Local farmer Brandon Garaas donated 42 pumpkins to the dealership, which were given out to customers and community members who stopped in with a donation of dog food, cat food, kitty litter, or treats. Those materials were given to the shelter along with the monetary donation.
Local artists Ardis Jacobson, Chelsie Boyken and Mack Schroer with the Williston Area Visual Artists donated their time to decorate some of the “pup-kins,” which were then auctioned off, raising almost $1,000 for the the rescue center. Balogh said over $500 worth of pet supplies were brought in to the dealership and donated to the shelter.
“Donations like this help us with our paper towels, our glass cleaner, our disinfectants, things like that that are really needed,” Rooks explained. “So it really goes towards operational costs of the facility, as we receive a lot of grants specifically for the care of the animals.”
Balogh said the dealership has enjoyed a successful partnership with the shelter thanks to the passionate effort of employees Lori Christopherson, Kaelynd Bradbury, Debby Muscha, Jill Black and Carla Hansen, who have been instrumental in putting together the various fundraising events. Additionally, Balogh said that a portion of vehicle sales throughout November would also go towards the shelter.