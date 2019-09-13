It’s time once again to grab your four-legged friends and head to Spring Lake Park for the Mondak Animal Rescue’s annual pet-tacular event!
The 21st Annual Dog Jog is taking place on Saturday, Sept. 14 at the park, and pet-owners and community members alike are invited to come out for fun, food and prizes throughout the day. Mondak Animal Rescue Director Tamara Rooks said the event is a great way to get people together not just for a fun afternoon, but to help shine a spotlight on the rescue animals in the region.
“The Dog Jog brings the entire community together with their pets to raise awareness for the dire need of all the rescue pets in the entire Mondak Region,” Rooks told the Williston Herald.
The event kicks off with registration at 10 a.m., and the walk beginning at 11 a.m.
At 11:30 a.m., there is a free-will donation barbecue of hamburgers and hot dogs for the public to enjoy, as well as Jump-N-Fun Inflatables and face painting for the kids. Vendors will be on-site at the park sharing their crafts and goods, along with a silent auction to help raise funds for the shelter. Rooks said money raised during the event will go toward operations costs for the shelter.
“Our facility needs operations funds,” Rooks said. “The money we raise is strictly going towards the care of these animals. These funds are not for employees, not for bills, not for anything like that. It all goes back to the animals.”
At noon, prizes and winners will be announced for the top pledge winner, followed by the pet costume contest at 12:30 p.m.
The Dog Jog is one of the year’s biggest fundraisers for the Buck Scheele Family Animal Center, which held its grand opening in April. Prior to the shelter’s opening, Rooks and other staff members were sheltering animals in their own homes.
Now, the Mondak Animal Rescuse has a large state-of-the-art facility to help care for animals in need throughout the region.