Trucks carrying fresh vegetables, bakery items and boxed goods will be in Williston on Wednesday, August 4, and in Trenton on Thursday, Aug. 5, part of the Great Plains Food Bank Mobile Food Pantry. All in need of food assistance are welcome to attend and receive food at no cost.
The Mobile Food Pantry will stop on Wednesday, Aug. 4, in Williston from 4-6 p.m. at the Upper Missouri Valley Fairgrounds (519 53rd Street East) then in Trenton on Thursday, August 5, in the parking lot of Trenton Indian Service (331 4th Avenue East) from 11 a.m. until 6 p.m.
“Many of our clients live in rural areas and we understand the importance of making fresh and nutritious food readily available,” said Rachel Monge, who serves as regional service manager for the Great Plains Food Bank. “Our Mobile Food Pantry brings trucks full of food directly into these communities and gives them a convenient opportunity to get the food they need. One in six in North Dakota struggle with not enough food to eat each day and this program provide them a convenient option.”
Mobile Food Pantry times and locations:
Wednesday, August 4
Williston
Upper Missouri Valley Fairgrounds
519 53rd Street East
4-6 p.m.
Thursday, August 5
Trenton
Trenton Indian Service
331 4th Avenue East
11 a.m. – 6 p.m.
About the Mobile Food Pantry
Established in 2008, the Great Plains Food Bank Mobile Food Pantry brings trucks full of fresh food and produce into rural communities struggling with access to food assistance. In 2020, the Mobile Food Pantry served more than 1 million meals to hungry children, seniors and families at 89 different sites and communities. Find a complete list of Mobile Food Pantry stops here.
About the Great Plains Food Bank
Now in its 38th year, the Great Plains Food Bank serves as North Dakota’s only food bank. Its partner network includes nearly 200 food pantries, shelters, soup kitchens, and other charitable feeding programs operating more than 100 communities across N.D. and Clay County, Minn. Since 1983, the Great Plains Food Bank, through its array of innovative direct service programs and partner network, have distributed more than 175 million meals to children, seniors, and families in need. The Great Plains Food Bank is a member of Feeding America, the nation’s food bank network, and was named the Not-for-Profit of the Year in 2018 by the Fargo-Moorhead-West Fargo Chamber of Commerce.