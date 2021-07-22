Trucks carrying fresh vegetables, bakery items and boxed goods will be in Williston on Wednesday, August 4, and in Trenton on Thursday, Aug. 5, part of the Great Plains Food Bank Mobile Food Pantry. All in need of food assistance are welcome to attend and receive food at no cost.
The Mobile Food Pantry will stop on Wednesday, Aug. 4, in Williston from 4-6 p.m. at the Upper Missouri Valley Fairgrounds (519 53rd Street East) then in Trenton on Thursday, Aug. 5, in the parking lot of Trenton Indian Service (331 4th Avenue East) from 11 a.m. until 6 p.m.
“Many of our clients live in rural areas and we understand the importance of making fresh and nutritious food readily available,” said Rachel Monge, who serves as regional service manager for the Great Plains Food Bank. “Our Mobile Food Pantry brings trucks full of food directly into these communities and gives them a convenient opportunity to get the food they need. One in six in North Dakota struggle with not enough food to eat each day and this program provide them a convenient option.”
Mobile Food Pantry times and locations:
Wednesday, August 4
Williston
Upper Missouri Valley Fairgrounds
519 53rd Street East
4-6 p.m.
Thursday, August 5
Trenton
Trenton Indian Service
331 4th Avenue East
11 a.m. – 6 p.m.