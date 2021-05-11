Trucks carrying fresh vegetables, bakery items and boxed goods will be in the communities of Bowbells and Lignite on Thursday, May 20, and in Ray and Tioga on Friday, May 21, as part of the Great Plains Food Bank Mobile Food Pantry. All in need of food assistance are welcome to attend and receive food at no cost.
The Mobile Food Pantry will stop on Thursday, May 20, in Bowbells in the back alley of the United Methodist Church, 215 Main St., from 3-5 p.m. and in Lignite at the Lignite Community Center 118 Main St., from 4-4:30 p.m. On Friday, May 21, the Mobile Food Pantry will stop in Ray at the City of Ray garage 20 First Ave. East, from 9:30 a.m. until noon and in Tioga at the Tioga Fire Department, 12 Front St. West, from 10:30 a.m. until noon.
“Many of our clients live in rural areas and we understand the importance of making fresh and nutritious food readily available,” said Rachel Monge, who serves as regional service manager for the Great Plains Food Bank. “Our Mobile Food Pantry brings trucks full of food directly into these communities and gives them a convenient opportunity to get the food they need. One in six in North Dakota struggle with not enough food to eat each day and this program provide them a convenient option.”
About the Mobile Food Pantry
Established in 2008, the Great Plains Food Bank Mobile Food Pantry brings trucks full of fresh food and produce into rural communities struggling with access to food assistance. In 2020, the Mobile Food Pantry served more than 1 million meals to hungry children, seniors and families at 89 different sites and communities. Find a complete list of Mobile Food Pantry stops here.
For more information on Mobile Food Pantry and Pop-up Perishable Food Program distributions in eastern North Dakota contact: Rachel Monge at 701-390-2513 or rmonge@greatplainsfoodbank.org.
About the Great Plains Food Bank
Now in its 38th year, the Great Plains Food Bank serves as North Dakota’s only food bank. Its partner network includes nearly 200 food pantries, shelters, soup kitchens, and other charitable feeding programs operating more than 100 communities across N.D. and Clay County, Minn. Since 1983, the Great Plains Food Bank, through its array of innovative direct service programs and partner network, have distributed more than 175 million meals to children, seniors, and families in need. The Great Plains Food Bank is a member of Feeding America, the nation’s food bank network, and was named the Not-for-Profit of the Year in 2018 by the Fargo-Moorhead-West Fargo Chamber of Commerce.